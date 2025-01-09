Commentary: National security a fig leaf to disguise U.S. economic coercion, bullying

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government's labeling of Chinese tech firms as military companies is the latest example of using national security as a convenient fig leaf to cover up its practice of unilateralism, coercion and bullying.

A closer look at the Pentagon list reveals that it is primarily focused on China's rapidly advancing tech fields, such as high-speed rail, supercomputing, commercial jets, AI and drones.

In statements to Xinhua, Chinese tech giant Tencent and leading battery maker CATL, both on the blacklist, denied any military ties, describing the U.S. Department of Defense designations as false.

A similar case can be seen in the U.S. Commerce Department's recent proposal to ban the supply of drones from China. Moreover, neither department provided any review criteria or offered any evidence to support their actions.

These long-arm jurisdiction measures reflect a U.S. paranoia where foreign technological advantages are perceived as threats to American security and should be criminalized.

They serve only as a pretext for the coercive moves by the United States to outcompete what it considers a strategic rival. Brian Tycangco, an analyst at Stansberry Research, saw right through this approach. He noted: "If you're an innovative Chinese business making money, you're likely to be considered a threat to U.S. national security. Wild."

It is important to recognize that such underhanded tactics are detrimental to maintaining both economic strength and a technological edge.

Chinese drone-maker DJI contributed 515 million U.S. dollars to the U.S. agriculture sector in 2023 alone, according to DJI. Local farmers, first responders and filmmakers in the United States are deeply worried about the impact of a DJI ban.

In the final month of the Biden administration, sanctions or rules were hastily introduced to curb China's economic growth and technological development, including bans on investment in China's AI, semiconductor and quantum sectors, as well as a trade investigation into the country's legacy chips.

The outgoing U.S. administration's final frenzy to decouple from China and contain China's growth has broken many of its past "promises" and exposed its deceitful and hypocritical nature. It is leaving a dismal political legacy and complicating the incoming U.S. president's approach to the relationship with China.

Wise American policymakers should respect the Chinese people's unalienable right to development and reconsider groundless restrictions that are detrimental to both sides and the larger world.

