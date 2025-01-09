European nations respond to Trump's remarks on Greenland, stress respect for sovereignty

Xinhua) 08:16, January 09, 2025

People play in the snow at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede echoed these sentiments. "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders. Our future is ours to shape," he posted on Facebook.

OSLO, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- European nations have voiced opposition to remarks made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the potential use of military force to seize control of Greenland, reigniting tensions over his previous interest in the autonomous Danish territory.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump said he would not rule out the possibility of military action in Greenland and the Panama Canal. This prompted swift reactions from European leaders, emphasizing the sanctity of sovereignty and international law.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law, which applies to every country, regardless of its size or power. He said that in discussions with European partners, there was a lack of understanding regarding recent statements from the United States.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned of the resurgence of "might makes right" policies, calling on Europe to bolster its strength. Speaking to France Inter radio, Barrot noted that Greenland is a "territory of the European Union and of Europe."

"It is undoubtedly no way that the European Union would let other nations of the world, whoever they are, attack its sovereign borders," he said.

This photo taken on Oct. 4, 2024 shows the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

The European Commission refrained from directly addressing Trump's remarks, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty. "It is clear that the sovereignty of states has to be respected," said spokesperson Anitta Hipper.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland's future rests solely in the hands of its residents. "Greenland has made it clear that it is not for sale," she said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called for calm. "I have no perception that we are in a foreign policy crisis," he said in a press conference.

In Poland, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna described Trump's rhetoric as part of a "post-campaign rush," urging restraint until his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trouw, a Dutch newspaper, warned of potential North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) complications if the U.S. pursued military action against Denmark, a fellow member of the military alliance.

Slovak media Dennik N described Trump's statement that "nobody knows" whether Denmark has the right to Greenland as untrue, adding that Greenland has significant autonomy, but it is part of Denmark, which is America's ally in NATO.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, visited Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, describing the trip as a private tourism visit. "We are just here as tourists, to see it all," he told reporters, declining to comment on broader American interest in Greenland.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

However, his father, Trump, expressed a different tone when noting the visit on his social media platform Truth Social. "Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, gained home rule in 1979 and expanded self-government in 2009.

