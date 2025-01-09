Driver dies after being shot by police in U.S. Washington state

Xinhua) 13:07, January 09, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A police officer shot a person Tuesday evening during a traffic stop and an altercation in which the suspect subsequently crashed the car into a Costco building in the city of Marysville, the U.S. state of Washington, according to the Multiple Agency Response Team of Snohomish County.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, and the suspect died. The team did not specify whether the suspect died from the shooting or the fire.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., according to the team, which investigates police use of deadly force.

During the stop, the suspect's vehicle dragged an officer. The officer fired shots at the suspect, the team said.

The suspect then drove a short distance before crashing into the Costco building, according to the team.

The team is investigating the case, and the identity of the suspect has not been confirmed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)