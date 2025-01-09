U.S. Marine suspected of sexual assault in Japan's Okinawa in November

Xinhua) 13:29, January 09, 2025

TOKYO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Police in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa have referred a sexual assault case involving a U.S. Marine to prosecutors, local media reported, the latest in a series of allegations of violence against women on the island hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities.

The serviceman in his 30s, who is in U.S. custody, is suspected of sexually assaulting and injuring an adult woman in Okinawa last November, Kyodo News reported, citing an investigative source.

Okinawa police notified the prefectural government of the referral on Wednesday. It is not clear whether the suspect has admitted to the allegation.

The assault occurred in a building located in the central part of the main island of Okinawa. The two allegedly met for the first time that day, and the woman made a report to the local police immediately afterwards, the report said.

Police identified the man, including through security camera footage, and questioned him on a voluntary basis.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki expressed strong regret and anger over the latest revelation. "This is a matter of great concern to the people of Okinawa, and we demand a firm response," Tamaki said in a statement.

"There have been five serious and heinous crimes in around the past year that have disregarded the human rights and dignities of women," he said, adding "I believe there is a need to lodge strong protests with both the Japanese and U.S. governments."

The island of Okinawa hosts 70 percent of all the U.S. military bases in Japan while accounting for only 0.6 percent of the country's total land area. Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have been a constant source of grievance for locals.

Locals felt a renewed sense of anger last year after the Japanese central government was found to have failed to report to the local government two alleged sexual assault cases involving U.S. military members.

