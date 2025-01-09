We Are China

CES 2025 kicks off in Las Vegas

Ecns.cn) 16:24, January 09, 2025

People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, officially kicked off in the U.S. city of Las Vegas on Tuesday. The annual event, running from Tuesday to Friday, draws more than 4,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, including about 1,400 startups.

