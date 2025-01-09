CES 2025 kicks off in Las Vegas
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, officially kicked off in the U.S. city of Las Vegas on Tuesday. The annual event, running from Tuesday to Friday, draws more than 4,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, including about 1,400 startups.
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
People visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- New evacuations ordered in Los Angeles after fire ignites in Hollywood Hills
- Japan urges U.S. military to take actions to prevent sexual assaults in Okinawa
- Biden cancels trip to Italy over California wildfires
- 5 killed in Southern California wildfires
- U.S. Marine suspected of sexual assault in Japan's Okinawa in November
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.