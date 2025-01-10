Danish gov't seeks dialogue with Trump amid Greenland tensions

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024 shows the floating ice near Nuuk, capital of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory. (Photo by Luo Yizhou/Xinhua)

OSLO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Danish government has requested U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for a phone conversation following his controversial remarks on Greenland, but no official response has been received yet, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a press conference late Thursday.

In a meeting before the press conference, all party leaders in Folketing, the Danish Parliament, were briefed on ongoing diplomatic efforts on the Danish side after Trump said he would not rule out military measures to gain control over Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory.

Frederiksen emphasized that it currently has no reason to believe Trump would act on his statements, while Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: "We should take him seriously, but not literally."

The prime minister also revealed that informal dialogue with the incoming U.S. administration has started since Trump's election victory in November. She expressed hope for further talks following Trump's official inauguration.

However, dissatisfaction emerged among political parties following the briefing. The Danish People's Party called for clearer policies regarding Greenland's autonomy, while the left-wing Red-Green Alliance criticized the government's stance as too lenient toward the United States.

Greenland, the world's largest island with a population of around 60,000, was a Danish colony until 1953, when it became an integral part of Denmark, granting the Greenlanders Danish citizenship. In 1979, Greenland achieved home rule, gaining greater self-governance while remaining under Denmark's authority for foreign and defense policy.

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024 shows the scenery of Nuuk, capital of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory. (Photo by Luo Yizhou/Xinhua)

