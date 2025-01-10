Home>>
Putin open to contact with Trump after Jan. 20: Kremlin
(Xinhua) 10:45, January 10, 2025
MOSCOW, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin would welcome contact with Donald Trump if Trump's political will remains after his inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20, said the Kremlin on Thursday.
There are currently no requests for contact from the U.S. side, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. However, it would be reasonable to wait until Trump takes office, he added.
At a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, President-elect Trump said he was aware that the Russian leader would like to meet, adding that such a meeting would only be appropriate after his inauguration.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. ships getting preferential rates "will lead to chaos": Panama Canal administrator
- Explainer: What to make of devastating wildfires raging in California
- Biden cancels trip to Italy over California wildfires
- New evacuations ordered in Los Angeles after fire ignites in Hollywood Hills
- U.S. Marine suspected of sexual assault in Japan's Okinawa in November
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.