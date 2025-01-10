Putin open to contact with Trump after Jan. 20: Kremlin

Xinhua) 10:45, January 10, 2025

MOSCOW, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin would welcome contact with Donald Trump if Trump's political will remains after his inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20, said the Kremlin on Thursday.

There are currently no requests for contact from the U.S. side, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. However, it would be reasonable to wait until Trump takes office, he added.

At a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, President-elect Trump said he was aware that the Russian leader would like to meet, adding that such a meeting would only be appropriate after his inauguration.

