Languages

Archive

Home>>

Death toll from LA fires rises to 10: county coroner

(Xinhua) 16:00, January 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people are known to have died in the wildfires raging around Los Angeles, the county's medical examiner department said on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories