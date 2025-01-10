Home>>
Death toll from LA fires rises to 10: county coroner
(Xinhua) 16:00, January 10, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people are known to have died in the wildfires raging around Los Angeles, the county's medical examiner department said on Thursday.
