State funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter held in capital

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was held at Washington National Cathedral in the U.S. capital on Thursday.

The event was observed with a national day of mourning, followed by a more intimate service in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

In his eulogy, outgoing President Joe Biden emphasized Carter's character. "Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me, and through his life taught me, the strength of character is more than title or the power we hold," Biden said.

"We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor, and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all: the abuse of power," Biden added.

All the living former presidents and their spouses attended the funeral, except Michelle Obama. Behind Biden and Jill Biden were Bill and Hillary Clinton, who were seated next to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura. Next to them were Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were seated in the front row next to the president and the First Lady.

Other prominent figures seen at Carter's funeral included former vice presidents Al Gore, Dan Quayle and Mike Pence.

Biden previously declared Thursday as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States for Carter, who recently died at the age of 100.

Carter's body was flown by a presidential jet from Atlanta, Georgia, to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

After being honored in Washington with a state funeral, Carter was flown to Georgia later Thursday for the last time. The country's 39th president will be buried on the family farm in his hometown of Plains, next to his wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023.

