Indonesia stresses importance of ASEAN economic ties with China's Hong Kong

Xinhua) 16:45, January 09, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian government on Thursday emphasized the importance of ratifying the First Protocol to amend the ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement to fully maximize trade and investment opportunities, which was expected to be completed this year.

"Hong Kong is a strategic trading partner for Indonesia. We welcome Hong Kong's commitment to enhance cooperation under the framework," said Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri, Indonesia's deputy trade minister, during a meeting with Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

She noted that Indonesia was currently preparing to ratify the protocol to amend the free trade agreement, aiming to optimize the agreement's benefits.

Indonesia also appreciated Hong Kong's technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives through an economic and technical cooperation program, a part of the agreement, to help Indonesia's digital transformation and innovation, she said.

Indonesia was also prepared to export batteries and renewable energy solutions to Hong Kong, aligning with its growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles, she added.

