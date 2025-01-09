Home>>
China's central bank to issue 60 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 13:20, January 09, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank plans to issue 60 billion yuan (about 8.3 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bills in Hong Kong on Jan. 15.
The bills will be issued with maturity of six months, or 182 days, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan in the region, the central bank said.
Since November 2018, the bank has established a standard mechanism for issuing central bank bills in Hong Kong.
