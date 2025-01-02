We Are China

Luxury cruise liner sets sail from Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:09, January 02, 2025

Piano Land (or Gulangyu Island), a luxury cruise ship docks at Harbour City Pier, Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Jan. 1, 2025. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

The 70,000-ton luxury ship, China's first independently operated state-owned cruise vessel has a capacity of 1,700 passengers. Measuring 261 meters long and 32 meters wide, it features 13 decks and 850 guest rooms. With Hong Kong as its home port, the ship embarked on its maiden voyage on Wednesday.

An interior view of the Piano Land (or Gulangyu Island), a luxury cruise ship at Harbour City Pier, Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Jan. 1, 2025. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

