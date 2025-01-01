Celebration of new year held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:40, January 01, 2025

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in celebration of the new year in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)