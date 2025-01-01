People across China mark last day of 2024

People enjoy a meal at a restaurant in a historical block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

People shop for decorations for the New Year at a market in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People enjoy themselves at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tourists have fun at "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Wang Yanlong/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos during an event welcoming the New Year in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A worker operates at the workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People pose for a selfie as they run at sunrise in Donghu Park in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

People enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos at a newly opened commercial complex in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A vendor holding balloons printed with blessing words for the New Year walks at the Qilou old street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A tourist poses for photos at sunset in the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A child hangs a New Year wish card in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

People look at festive lanterns in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

People buy snacks at a night market in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2024 People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Two girls pose for a photo at a night market in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists in traditional attire pose for photos in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A child interacts with an actor performing Bianlian or face-changing, a part of the Sichuan opera, during an event welcoming the New Year at a kindergarten in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Fu Xinchun/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance at a nursery school in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Hu Jiangtao/Xinhua)

A villager posts the Chinese character "fu," which means happiness, blessing and good fortune, at a settlement in Chuimatan Town of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 31, 2024. People across China spent the last day of the year 2024 in all sorts of memorable ways. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

