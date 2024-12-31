Trending in China | New Year's celebration

(People's Daily App) 16:27, December 31, 2024

New Year's Day is the first day of the year, marking the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. It represents a fresh start for the world and an opportunity to set new personal goals for your career and life. Here's to everyone having a bright and prosperous future!

(Source: Kuaishou)

