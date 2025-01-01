New Year fair opens in Hangzhou, E China
A foreign student (1st L) tries block printing at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Staff members work at a stall selling traditional food at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Dough sculpture works are presented at a booth at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People watch lion dance at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A lion dancer interacts with people at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member in costumes offers a calligraphy work of Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune," to a vendor at a New Year fair in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The fair opened here on Tuesday, with themed sections showcasing intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, folk custom, and folk arts native to Hangzhou. Specialty food and deli are also made available there, adding a festive atmosphere to the city. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
