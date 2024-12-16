Cradle of civilization: Qiang New Year Festival

December 16, 2024

UNESCO has added Qiang New Year festival, celebrated in China's Sichuan province, to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Every year, on the first day of the 10th lunar month, the Qiang people celebrate their most significant traditional festival, the Qiang New Year. Centered around themes of worshiping heaven and expressing gratitude, they hold ceremonies during the festival to honor the gods, drive away evil, express gratitude for the harvest, and pray for blessings.

