Badain Jaran Desert added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Xinhua) 10:01, July 27, 2024

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Badain Jaran Desert -- Towers of Sand and Lakes, has successfully passed the review process to be included on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision was made at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, according to China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Located in the hyper-arid region of northwestern China, the Badain Jaran Desert is the country's third largest desert and second largest drifting desert.

The desert's notable features include the world's tallest, stabilized sand mega-dune, reaching a relative height of 460 meters, the highest concentration of inter-dunal lakes, the largest expanse of so-called singing sands and wind-eroded landforms.

The administration said that China will further enhance the protection and management of natural heritage sites, strengthen international cooperation, and promote global ecological civilization.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)