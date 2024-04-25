Chinese scientist wins UNESCO prize for research in life sciences

ADDIS ABABA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday that three scientists from China, Egypt, and Greece won the 2024 UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in the Life Sciences.

Qiao Jie of China, Mohamed Ali Farag of Egypt, and Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos of Greece received the awards for their outstanding contributions to improving the quality of human life through scientific research at a ceremony held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 10th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development.

"You have not only advanced the understanding of science, but also improved the lives, health, and well-being of the world's people," said Qu Xing, UNESCO deputy director-general, while applauding the prize winners.

Appreciating the government of Equatorial Guinea for organizing such a prize that annually recognizes the efforts and achievements of renowned researchers and scientists, Qu said the award has a lasting impact and underlines that science is a common good that one must support for the betterment of human life.

Monique Nsanzabaganwa, deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, said on the occasion that the prize serves as a catalyst to promote scientific excellence and future relations of scientists across the continent.

She said the prize honors those who have dedicated themselves to advancing knowledge and addressing pressing health, agricultural, and environmental challenges around the world.

"Your exemplary accomplishments are inspirational to all of us and a testament to the power of dedication and research. You are lighting up the path for others to follow," said Nsanzabaganwa, hailing the prize winners for their scientific achievements and dedication to human life.

Qiao, a specialist in reproductive medicine, won the prize for helping couples conceive healthy babies and improving reproductive health, especially for women.

She studied the detailed genetic processes and developed innovative techniques for preimplantation genetic diagnosis, a procedure that can dramatically improve the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and help avoid the transmission of genetic diseases through IVF. Her most revolutionary contribution to improving women's reproductive health has been her discovery of microbiomes that cure reproductive disorders among females.

Farag is a specialist in metabolomics and one of the pioneers in this field in Africa. He has developed a metabolomic platform, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

His discovery has enabled scientists to observe volatile compounds emitted by microbes for both medical and agricultural applications. It was noted at the ceremony that Farag's seminal work in agrochemical discovery using metabolomics has already aided in identifying novel biocontrol agents from soil bacteria that can boost plant growth.

Stylianopoulos is spearheading research into cancer therapies. He won the prize for his research that leveraged the principles of biomechanics, blending physics and biology to improve the delivery and efficacy of cancer treatments for patients who face the grim prognosis of solid tumors.

The prize, funded by Equatorial Guinea, is given annually to a maximum of three laureates. This year's winners received a monetary award of 350,000 U.S. dollars, divided equally among them, to help further their research.

The prize was established by UNESCO's Executive Board to support the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as UNESCO's global priorities.

