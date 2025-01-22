Hong Kong expects over 1.4 mln Chinese mainland visitors for Lunar New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 08:56, January 22, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is poised to welcome more than 1.4 million Chinese mainland tourists over the upcoming eight-day Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said on Tuesday.

The influx of more than 1.4 million Chinese mainland visitors during the Chinese Lunar New Year period is expected to lead to an average daily increase of approximately 3 percent and 14 percent compared to last year's National Day and Lunar New Year holidays, respectively, Lee told reporters before the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, highlighting a string of celebratory events set for the holiday, which will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 on the Chinese mainland.

The celebrations will feature an international parade on the evening of Jan. 29, a fireworks display on Jan. 30, a horse racing on Jan. 31, followed by a Lunar New Year Cup football match on Feb. 1, said Lee.

A much-awaited debut ceremony for the city's locally-born giant panda twins will be held on Feb. 15, when they turn six months old. Lee suggested organizing a naming event for the twins to mark the joyous occasion.

Lee has instructed all relevant departments to prepare and develop contingency plans. An inter-departmental working group on festival arrangements, led by Eric Chan, chief secretary for the HKSAR government, has also been established to ensure that the events go smoothly and provide an enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors.

