Hong Kong airport sees 34.3 pct growth in passenger volume in 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong International Airport handled 53.1 million passengers and recorded over 363,000 flight movements in 2024, up around 34.3 percent and 31.6 percent year-on-year respectively, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said on Tuesday.

Total cargo throughput hit 4.9 million tons, up 14 percent year-on-year, the airport authority said.

In December 2024, flight movements reached 33,550, a 12.5 percent increase year-on-year, bringing operations close to pre-pandemic levels. On certain peak days, flight operations may even surpass those seen before the pandemic. Passenger numbers in December alone totaled 5.1 million, up 18.3 percent year-on-year, with the most significant growth observed in routes to and from Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland, and Japan.

The year 2024 marked a fruitful one for Hong Kong International Airport, said Vivian Cheung, acting chief executive officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, noting that the three-runway system was completed on time and within budget, officially opening in November.

As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, the airport anticipates a travel surge, prompting several airlines to increase flight frequencies to meet heightened demand, she added.

The airport authority also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand Hong Kong's aviation network, with multiple airlines introducing new destinations and routes in 2025.

