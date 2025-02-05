HK, Kazakh universities launch academy of education in Almaty

Guests cut a red ribbon at the launch ceremony of an academy of education in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yu)

ALMATY, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) and two Kazakh colleges on Monday launched an academy of education in Almaty.

The EdUHK-Kazakh Academy of Education was jointly launched by EdUHK and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University (Abai KazNPU) and Kazakh National Women's Teacher Training University (KNWTTU).

In a written speech, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said the academy can help students enhance their competitiveness and contribute to the improvement of the country's higher education standards and academic potential.

With this academy, the country will be able to train world-class educators and actively promote research activities in pedagogy, sociology and other humanities fields, he said.

EdUHK President John Lee Chi-Kin said the academy will serve as a hub for academic exchanges.

"Our shared vision for teacher education training, joint research projects, and multicultural exchanges will drive educational innovation and excellence across Central Asia," he said.

Zhang Wei, consul for science and technology of the Chinese Consulate General in Almaty, said: "We hope that the three universities will leverage their influence, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, jointly apply for research projects, continuously expand the scale and quality of personnel exchanges, cultivate top-tier talent, serve national economic development needs, and promote innovation in the Belt and Road Initiative."

In November 2024, the three universities signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the EdUHK-Kazakh Academy of Education.

The academy will facilitate academic exchanges in various fields, including artificial intelligence in education, educational assessment, educational leadership and inclusive education. It will also collaborate on teacher education training, joint research projects and multicultural exchanges.

The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) President John Lee Chi-Kin (1st R) speaks at the launch ceremony of an academy of education in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yu)

