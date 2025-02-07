Craftsman carries forward lantern making techniques in Zigong, SW China's Sichuan

At 59, Liu Juncai, a member of a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage representative group from Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been engaged in the lantern industry for over 30 years. Under his influence, more than 30 members of his family have joined the industry, contributing to the development of Zigong lantern art.

Liu and his team of 20 craftsmen have spent over 40 days creating a stunning lantern display for the ongoing 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show, which runs from Jan. 18 to May 5. One of the highlights of the display is an 8-meter-tall panda wearing a flower hat, which has captured the hearts of many visitors.

"The cutting process was the most challenging part. 20 craftsmen had to evenly cut out strands as thin as 0.2 millimeters to create the texture of the panda's fur. If even one craftsman made a mistake, the whole panda would be ruined," Liu explained, showing his hands covered in blisters and calluses from cutting and shaping plastic sheets.

Despite the hard work, Liu was not completely satisfied with the panda lantern. "I would only give it a score of 80 out of 100; it hasn't reached the level I envisioned."

Liu's son, who studied art and now specializes in lantern design, is actively involved in the craft. His 7-year-old grandson has a passion for painting and traditional Chinese culture. Additionally, his nieces and nephews, as well as relatives from his wife's side, have also embraced the lantern industry, showcasing their love for this traditional art form.

In the 1980s, Liu graduated from Shandong University of Art and Design and later joined the Zigong Arts and Crafts Company. During his university years, he delved into various techniques such as lacquerware, shell carving, and feather painting in his spare time.

This year, Liu has been invited by the Chinese Lantern Museum to deliver a series of lectures on lantern art. These lectures are designed to enlighten students about the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage and to cultivate talents in the lantern industry.

"I am very optimistic about Zigong's lantern industry," Liu said. "As a member of the provincial-level intangible cultural heritage group, I hope to inspire more young people to join this growing industry and help make Zigong's lanterns known worldwide."

