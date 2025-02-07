Cute panda twins meet media in Hong Kong
Panda cub "Sailou" (Little brother) plays at the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The first Hong Kong-born giant panda twins met the media on Thursday. They will make their public debut on Feb. 16, 2025, a day after they turn six months. The pair weighed 11 kilograms now.
Panda cub "Gaaze" (Elder sister) plays at the Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Panda twins "Gaaze" (Elder sister) and "Sailou" (Little brother) play at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
