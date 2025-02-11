Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights

People's Daily Online) 10:42, February 11, 2025

Photo shows intangible cultural heritage delicacies. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yong)

Recently, some traditional dishes recognized as intangible cultural heritage items have been introduced on the train from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to Beijing West Railway Station in China's capital. Travelers enjoyed the culinary treats while chatting cheerfully, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

During this year's Chunyun, or Spring Festival travel season, China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. added dishes to the meal choices on all trains. The Z6 train, in particular, now serves intangible cultural heritage delicacies like Luosifen, or river snail rice noodles, Guilin rice noodles, Laoyou rice noodles, five-colored sticky rice, oil tea, and Guilinggao, a time-honored jelly-like Chinese dessert.

The Z6 train has been operating for 72 years. Spanning a total distance of 2,495 kilometers, the railway line crosses through a vast expanse of the Chinese landscape including central China's Hunan and Henan provinces, and north China's Hebei Province before it finally arrives in Beijing. It has a total travel time of 22 hours and 57 minutes.

A staff member of the dining carriage serves intangible cultural heritage delicacies for passengers. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yong)

"The train traverses the vast expanse of China from the south to the north. To cater to passengers' diverse taste preferences, we regularly update our menu," said Deng Qingyun, head of the dining carriage. Deng added that this year, the train offers a variety of dishes including Luosifen, Guilin rice noodles, steamed pork belly with taro, lemon duck, braised beef brisket, chicken rice noodles, and other options for passengers.

To ensure the freshness of the dishes, all ingredients are purchased just two hours before the train's departure. Every step, from ingredient preparation to cooking, is conducted carefully and follows a strict process. Demonstrating the care and consideration the train puts into their dishes, the tilapia is prepared in several styles for passengers from different regions, including sweet and sour, spicy, and braised versions.

Additionally, the train service features song and dance performances, and intangible cultural heritage handicraft activities such as making Chinese lacquer fans, allowing passengers to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

Two staff members make Chinese lacquer fans. (Photo/Cao Shuo)

Staff members present a dance show. (Photo/Cao Shuo)

Staff members give a singing performance. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yong)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)