Dongxing serves as thriving cross-border trade, tourism hub

This undated file photo shows inbound tourists walking towards the Dongxing Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Dongxing municipal publicity department/Handout via Xinhua)

NANNING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- From 8:30 a.m. on Monday, long lines began to form in front of customs checkpoints in Dongxing, a small, charming border city nestled in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Ngo Thi Thuy, a 36-year-old from the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai, was waiting for customs clearance to enter Dongxing, which is separated from her hometown by the shallow, winding Beilun River.

This daily routine has been second nature for Ngo over the past eight years. Her commute typically takes about 30 minutes, and is now a very familiar journey that starts with a 15-minute motorcycle ride to the border, followed by a short trip across the 111-meter footbridge connecting the two countries, before a quick walk leading Ngo to her stall in the heart of a bustling Dongxing, where she makes her living.

At the six-story Wanzhong International Wholesale Market, a local landmark, Ngo has carved out a niche among hundreds of vendors from both sides of the border by selling everything from Vietnamese snacks to coffee powder and handmade crafts.

Attracted by the increased convenience of customs clearance and the prospect of greater earning potential, Ngo has joined the ever-swelling rank of Vietnamese who cross into China in pursuit of business opportunities.

Under a government pilot scheme implemented in 2017, Vietnamese nationals can legally open and operate their businesses in this Chinese city. As of the end of last year, the number of registered individual businesses owned by Vietnamese nationals had exceeded 1,100.

"The number of Vietnamese nationals crisscrossing back and forth via our port is estimated to be over 6,000, representing about 30 percent of our daily total," said Fan Chunli, an immigration officer in Dongxing.

In 2024, Dongxing recorded a total of 8.58 million cross-border passenger trips. Trips made by Vietnamese nationals constituted 39 percent of the total cross-border trips recorded in Guangxi last year.

"Many of my compatriots make the trip daily, whether to come here to peddle snacks and souvenirs, or to use the city as a launchpad for a deeper foray into the country," said Pham Thi Hua, who set up a roadside stand with her husband one street across from the border crossing, selling iced condensed milk coffee to passing tourists.

Pham's seemingly humble business has managed to garner some traction on Chinese social app rednote, also known as Xiaohongshu, earning a spot under the hashtag "MustEatInDongxing." Since starting the business last October, Pham and her husband have sold up to 60 cups of this signature Vietnamese sugary beverage daily.

Dongxing's border port area is surrounded by vibrant commercial scenes, featuring an enticing mix of shops and flavors -- including the likes of the pungent aroma of fresh durian and the inviting steam rising from bowls of authentic chicken pho.

Most shops and street signs in Dongxing display an exotic blend of Chinese and Vietnamese, with examples of this fusion abundant when observing the physical attributes of this border city.

A nearby parking lot crammed with cars bearing non-local number plates serves as a testament to Dongxing's prime location as a gateway and its unique allure for visitors from all over China.

"I grew up in a medium-sized city in northeast China," said Kuang Xiren, a visitor. "I have always been intrigued by the very concept of a border city steeped in rich culture and history."

The growing number of tourists visiting Dongxing presents valuable opportunities for local businesses to thrive, allowing them to cash in on the willingness of tourists to spend, while also securing Dongxing a spot on the map of noteworthy destinations.

According to data provided by local tourism authorities, around 15.95 million tourist visits were made to Dongxing in 2024 -- an increase of 12.42 percent year on year. The city generated 15.21 billion yuan (about 2.12 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue in 2024, marking a rise of 12.92 percent compared with 2023.

Dongxing residents welcome the arrival of Vietnamese, as they share similar cultures.

"Every year, my family and I participate in the vibrant local festivals where people from both sides immerse themselves in shared traditions of ancient worship, delicate cuisine and music playing," said Ruan Ruting, a 22-year-old local from Dongxing and a member of the Jing ethnic group, one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China.

In 2017, a new bridge straddling the Beilun River and located 3 kilometers from the existing port was inaugurated. This crossing was initially designated solely for cargo transport. However, six years later, a passenger service was officially introduced to help alleviate traffic pressure.

Chen Yu, general manager of the Wanzhong market, has witnessed firsthand the remarkable changes unfolding across the border in Vietnam. What were once shabby and poorly stuccoed bungalows have now been transformed into buildings with several stories.

"Just like us old-school locals in Dongxing, many Vietnamese living in the border areas measure their success according to the number of stories of their homes," said Chen. "Clearly, things have changed significantly for the better, with residents from both sides having caught the brass ring of increased exchanges."

