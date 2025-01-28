Workers reunite with families at construction site in Liuzhou, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:20, January 28, 2025

Worker Chen Gongchao poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Chen Jinshui poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 26, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Chen Peng poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Yu Chengqi poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Chen Zongchun (3rd L) and his son Chen Jinshan (2nd R) and their family members pose for a group photo at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Li Gaofeng poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Worker Sun Ning poses for a group photo with his family members at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers and their family members are pictured at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers and their family members have a family reunion dinner at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 22, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers are pictured at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 23, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers carry goods for the Spring Festival at the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi, Jan. 23, 2025.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows the construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng and Yizhou of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Liuzhou of Guangxi.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, will fall on Jan. 29, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

More than 100 workers of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will remain at the construction site this Spring Festival, China's traditional occasion for family reunion.

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, many family members of these workers have arrived at the construction site to celebrate the festival together. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)