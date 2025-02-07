"Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival held in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:48, February 07, 2025

Women of Miao ethnic group stage a folk performance during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2025. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People enjoy folk performance during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2025. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2025 shows people of different ethnic groups performing traditional dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Photo by Ou Mingxi/Xinhua)

People blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2025. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People of Miao ethnic group head towards the venue of "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2025. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women of Miao ethnic group perform traditional dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2025. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2025 shows people of different ethnic groups performing traditional dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. During "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually held in Gandong Township, people of different ethnic groups gather together to demonstrate traditional ethnic attire, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Photo by Ou Mingxi/Xinhua)

