Lantern show adds festive atmosphere to village in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:05, February 12, 2025

A lantern parade is about to kick off in Tuanbei village, Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

A mesmerizing lantern show lit up Tuanbei village in Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province on Feb. 8, 2025 (the 11th day of the first lunar month). A lantern procession weaved its way in front of the village's ancestral hall, accompanied by the lively sounds of drums, gongs, suonas, firecrackers, and joyful laughter, painting the night with a vibrant energy.

People watch a lantern show in Tuanbei village, Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

The lantern show in Anyi has a history of nearly 600 years, according to a local villager named Hu Yongjin, a veteran actor of lantern shows. Hu Yongjin said the lantern parade consists of three parts: the "dragon's head," the "dragon's body," and the "dragon's tail." To make a display of lanterns, wooden benches are connected through the use of wooden sticks and adorned with colorful lanterns and decorations.

According to tradition, there are four "dragon lanterns" in the performance, with each "dragon head" managed by different villages in Tuanbei. Each household also voluntarily contributes funds to prepare a lantern. At 6 p.m. on the 11th day of the first lunar month, villagers carry their own lanterns, following the "dragon head," and form a long procession, visiting homes to bring blessings for the new year.

Hu Tao lights up lanterns with a candle before a lantern show kicks off in Tuanbei village, Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

Hu Tao, a man born in the 1990s, returned to the village from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for the Spring Festival and participated in the lantern show.

"As a kid, I used to watch the village elders perform in the lantern shows. Now that I'm part of the show myself, I feel a growing sense of responsibility and the true importance of carrying on this tradition," Hu Tao expressed.

In recent years, an increasing number of young people have been showing interest in and actively taking part in lantern shows in Tuanbei village. In addition to mastering the performance skills, they are also leveraging social media to promote this folk tradition, infusing it with fresh energy.

A lantern parade is held in Tuanbei village, Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

The lantern shows in Tuanbei village not only serve as a cultural highlight but also contribute to the revitalization of the rural area. As this traditional folk activity gains momentum, it is drawing a growing number of tourists to the village.

A lantern parade is held in Tuanbei village, Anyi county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)