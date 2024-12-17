Embark on poetic journey to E China's Ganzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:36, December 17, 2024

Ganzhou, a city nestled in east China's Jiangxi Province, is known for its four unique titles: the revolutionary capital, the cradle of Hakka culture, the Song city of Jiangnan and the sacred land of Yangming.

The city, historically known as Qianzhou, boasts profound cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes, making it a source of inspiration for many impressive verses and lines.

Today, join a special host for People's Daily Online to embark on a poetic journey around Ganzhou to experience the harmonious blend of natural landscapes and cultural landmarks, where revolutionary history and Hakka traditions shine alongside the coexistence of ancient charm and modern vibrancy.

