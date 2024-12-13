Pic story: volunteer dedicated to feeding gulls by Dianchi Lake in Kunming

Xinhua) 10:13, December 13, 2024

Zhang Liyun feeds black-headed gulls at the Wangguan wetland park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 11, 2024. Kunming is a wintering destination for black-headed gulls which migrate to the city every year by tens of thousands. A decade ago, local resident Zhang Liyun started feeding the gulls staying by the Dianchi Lake as a volunteer, an undertaking to which he has been committed till this day. During the wintering season, he arrives at the Wangguan wetland park with specially prepared fodder at around seven o'clock every morning. Meanwhile, Zhang keeps posting videos of feeding the gulls on social media in a bid to raise public awareness of the bird species' protection. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

