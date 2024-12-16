Black-necked cranes fly to reserve in Yunnan for wintering
A flock of cranes forage at the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A flock of black-necked cranes fly over the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A flock of cranes forage at the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Black-necked cranes are pictured at the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Black-necked cranes forage at the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
