Black-necked cranes fly to reserve in Yunnan for wintering

Xinhua) 09:15, December 16, 2024

A flock of cranes forage at the National Nature Reserve of Black-necked Cranes in Huize County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. A large number of migratory birds, including more than 1,000 black-necked cranes, flied to the reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

