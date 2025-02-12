Rare glossy ibis spotted in county of SW China's Yunnan for six consecutive years

People's Daily Online) 09:28, February 12, 2025

Photo taken in 2025 shows a glossy ibis, a national first-class protected bird species, in Menglian county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Shutterbugs have recently captured images of the glossy ibis, a bird species under first-class state protection, in Menglian county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This marks the sixth consecutive year since 2020 that these elusive birds have graced the county with their presence.

The glossy ibis, aptly named for its iridescent plumage that shimmers with different colors under varying light conditions, is a close relative of the crested ibis, which is also under first-class state protection. However, the glossy ibis is even rarer in China than the crested ibis.

The glossy ibis was once declared extinct in China according to the China Red Data Book of Endangered Animals. Only in recent years has it been rediscovered in a few locations within the country, earning it the nickname "the giant panda of birds."

Menglian's ecological environment has continuously improved in recent years, creating an ideal habitat for rare avian species like the glossy ibis. The bird's consistent appearance in the county not only showcases the county's rich biodiversity but also stands as a testament to the fruits of local conservation efforts.

