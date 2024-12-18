Wintering migratory birds seen at national nature reserve, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:03, December 18, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Caohai National Nature Reserve is an important wintering ground for black-necked cranes. In recent years, the population of wintering black-necked cranes has increased, thanks to the local authorities' efforts in ecosystem restoration and patrolling.

Currently, the reserve is home to nearly 100,000 wintering migratory birds, including 2,500-plus black-necked cranes as well as other species such as grey cranes and bar-headed geese. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

