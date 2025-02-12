Village in N China's Shanxi thrives with molten iron firework shows

People's Daily Online) 09:11, February 12, 2025

On April 20, 2024, 108 blacksmiths from Situ village in Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province set a Guinness World Record by staging a folk-art performance that showcased a dazzling display of the world's largest molten iron firework performance.

Photo shows a molten iron firework show. (Photo/People's Daily)

The village has been under the spotlight for a decade since the performance was first introduced in 2015, attracting tourists from cities and provinces such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Henan, and beyond, all eager to witness the spectacle and perhaps discover the path to prosperity.

Local craftsman Jiao Guotai explained that Jincheng's heritage in coal and iron inspired generations of blacksmiths. What started as a childhood fascination with molten iron fireworks during the Spring Festival has now turned into a lifelong livelihood for Jiao.

Today, the molten iron firework show in the village is a sight to behold, featuring a dazzling variety of styles and shapes. Over 100 individuals have collaborated to put on these mesmerizing displays.

A key figure in the village's success is Zhou Xiaoming, Party chief of the village, who returned to the village in the late 1990s. His entrepreneurial spirit led to the establishment of enterprises like a woven bag factory and a glazed tile factory.

Photo shows a molten iron firework show. (Photo/People's Daily)

"In 2007 and 2008, I traveled far and wide to famous villages all over the country, especially those known for tourism," Zhou said. Recognizing the opportunity in the tourism industry, he believed that where there was a crowd, there was also a pot of gold.

One of Zhou's first initiatives was staging various projects at a former garbage site in the village. However, Zhou still felt that something was missing. "What can we offer that's captivating? The molten iron firework shows are truly remarkable!" During the 2015 Spring Festival, 36 villagers, including Jiao, put on their first molten iron firework show, which gained instant fame.

Photo shows a molten iron firework show. (Photo/People's Daily)

The molten iron fireworks display in the village is a comprehensive showcase of sound, light, electricity, and shadow, incorporating singing, dancing, storytelling, and various skills. The show has been held in scenic spots in other provinces including Hunan and Jiangsu.

