Spectacular fireworks illuminate Liuyang

(People's Daily App) 16:09, October 08, 2024

In celebration of National Day, a fireworks festival lit up the sky in Liuyang, Hunan Province, on Wednesday. This event combined traditional culture with modern trends and technological innovation to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China!

(Compiled by Zou Yun and Tian Siyuan)

