A stunning transformation! Foreign girl sings folk songs at Ziquejie Terraces

People's Daily Online) 11:37, September 09, 2024

Dressed in traditional ethnic attire and singing a Xinhua folk song, People's Daily Online reporter Elena transformed into a local at the breathtaking Ziquejie Terraces. The charm of the terraces transcends borders, bringing people from all corners of the world closer to the rich culture of this unique landscape.

The Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference is set to take place from Sept. 11 to 13 in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province.

