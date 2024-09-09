Home>>
A stunning transformation! Foreign girl sings folk songs at Ziquejie Terraces
(People's Daily Online) 11:37, September 09, 2024
Dressed in traditional ethnic attire and singing a Xinhua folk song, People's Daily Online reporter Elena transformed into a local at the breathtaking Ziquejie Terraces. The charm of the terraces transcends borders, bringing people from all corners of the world closer to the rich culture of this unique landscape.
The Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference is set to take place from Sept. 11 to 13 in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zixing City in Hunan speeds up reconstruction of campus for new semester
- Spirit, unity overcome threat of floodwaters
- Repairs to Dongting Lake dike completed after late-night effort
- Flooded township in Hunan Province to entirely relocate
- Unwavering resolve of armed police forces combating floods in Central China
- State councilor requires enhanced support for people's basic living needs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.