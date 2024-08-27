Flooded township in Hunan Province to entirely relocate

10:43, August 27, 2024 By Li Yawei ( Global Times

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024, shows rescuers blocking a dike breach of Dongting Lake in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, Central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

After the dike breach in July in Tuanzhou township, Central China's Hunan Province, the provincial government is planning to relocate the whole region to maintain a stable life for the residents, with experts believing that it is a long-term solution and manifests the philosophy of human-nature coexistence.

The Hunan provincial government announced on Sunday that the post-disaster reconstruction of Tuanzhou township is being carried out in an orderly manner, and an overall relocation of residents living in the flood storage area is being planned.

On July 5, torrential rain caused a Dongting Lake dike burst in Tuanzhou Township, resulting in around 5,000 residents being immediately relocated, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

While the affected areas are in the process of being reconstructed, it is difficult to guarantee that the disaster will not strike again in the future. Relocation is therefore a once-and-for-all solution that safeguards locals from future flood dangers and relieves them of the long-term threat to their livelihoods and production, Ma Jun, director of the Beijing-based Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, told the Global Times on Monday.

The local government said that Tuanzhou township is expected to develop a pilot project for relocating flood storage area residents.

This will provide an effective mechanism for relocating residents to ensure that they not only move out of the affected areas, but also enjoy a favorable environment.

Ma noted that the relocation involves certain challenges, especially for the local elderly and children who are likely to have differences in language and living habits. Therefore, the government should emphasize the need to adapt to the new environment.

From competing with nature to upholding the belief that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Ma believes that this actually embodies a new ecological concept of harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature.

This advanced philosophy also demonstrates that China has recognized the eco-friendly environment as an indispensable component, and is willing to make greater efforts to this end, Ma added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)