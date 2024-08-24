Zixing City in Hunan speeds up reconstruction of campus for new semester

August 24, 2024

A staff member cleans up a teaching building at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 23, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A staff member tests the water quality at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 23, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers rebuild a playground at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 22, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members arrange new desks at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 23, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers clean up building rubble at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 22, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A medical worker carries out disinfection at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 22, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers carry new desks at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 23, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers rebuild a teaching building at a middle school in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 23, 2024. Local authorities are speeding up the reconstruction of the campus for the new semester after rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit the city and damaged buildings and facilities in over 40 schools. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

