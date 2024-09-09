A "to-do list" for the Ziquejie Terraces!

Breathe in fresh air, wander among the terraces, sing folk songs, savor local cuisine, and snap a selfie... Follow in the footsteps of People's Daily Online reporter Elena and check off your ultimate to-do list as you immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of the Ziquejie Terraces!

The Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference is set to take place from Sept. 11 to 13 in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province.

