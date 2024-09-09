Home>>
A "to-do list" for the Ziquejie Terraces!
(People's Daily Online) 11:25, September 09, 2024
Breathe in fresh air, wander among the terraces, sing folk songs, savor local cuisine, and snap a selfie... Follow in the footsteps of People's Daily Online reporter Elena and check off your ultimate to-do list as you immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of the Ziquejie Terraces!
The Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference is set to take place from Sept. 11 to 13 in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zixing City in Hunan speeds up reconstruction of campus for new semester
- Spirit, unity overcome threat of floodwaters
- Flooded township in Hunan Province to entirely relocate
- State councilor requires enhanced support for people's basic living needs
- Torch festival celebrated in SW China
- Trending in China | Discover the art of Miao painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.