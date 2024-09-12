Home>>
A day of pretending to be a local in the Ziquejie Terraces
(People's Daily Online) 11:11, September 12, 2024
Take a sip of spicy beef noodle soup, enjoy a cup of Xinhua black tea, dress in traditional ethnic attire, and sing a folk song... Ever wonder what it's like to live like a local in the Ziquejie Terraces in Xinhua county, central China's Hunan Province? Join People's Daily Online reporter Elena as she takes you on an exciting journey through a day in the life of the people there.
