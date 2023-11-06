We Are China

Fireworks light up night sky in C China

Ecns.cn) 13:09, November 06, 2023

Fireworks light up the night sky of Liuyang city in central China’s Hunan Province as the Liuyang International Fireworks Festival opens, Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yang Huafeng)

Liuyang is well-known for its fireworks industry.

