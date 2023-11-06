Fireworks light up night sky in C China
Fireworks light up the night sky of Liuyang city in central China’s Hunan Province as the Liuyang International Fireworks Festival opens, Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yang Huafeng)
Liuyang is well-known for its fireworks industry.
