In pics: grand fireworks show in Nanchang, E China
Fireworks light up the sky over the city of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 22, 2023. Sending traditional blessings to locals, a grand fireworks show was held on Sunday here to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
