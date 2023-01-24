In pics: grand fireworks show in Nanchang, E China

Xinhua) 11:04, January 24, 2023

Fireworks light up the sky over the city of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 22, 2023. Sending traditional blessings to locals, a grand fireworks show was held on Sunday here to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

