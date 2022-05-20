1,401 birth anniversary of founder of firecrackers commemorated in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 08:42, May 20, 2022

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during a commemorative event on the 1,401 birth anniversary of Li Tian, the founder of firecrackers in Shangli county, Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2022. Having a history of fireworks production of more than 1,300 years , Shangli County of Jiangxi is regarded as the birthplace of China’s fireworks and crackers. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yunchi)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during a commemorative event on the 1,401 birth anniversary of Li Tian, the founder of firecrackers in Shangli county, Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2022. Having a history of fireworks production of more than 1,300 years , Shangli County of Jiangxi is regarded as the birthplace of China’s fireworks and crackers. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yunchi)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during a commemorative event on the 1,401 birth anniversary of Li Tian, the founder of firecrackers in Shangli county, Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2022. Having a history of fireworks production of more than 1,300 years , Shangli County of Jiangxi is regarded as the birthplace of China’s fireworks and crackers. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yunchi)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during a commemorative event on the 1,401 birth anniversary of Li Tian, the founder of firecrackers in Shangli county, Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2022. Having a history of fireworks production of more than 1,300 years , Shangli County of Jiangxi is regarded as the birthplace of China’s fireworks and crackers. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yunchi)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during a commemorative event on the 1,401 birth anniversary of Li Tian, the founder of firecrackers in Shangli county, Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2022. Having a history of fireworks production of more than 1,300 years , Shangli County of Jiangxi is regarded as the birthplace of China’s fireworks and crackers. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yunchi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)