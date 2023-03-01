We Are China

Behold, grand fireworks at Liuyang, a global fireworks production and trade base

People's Daily Online) 13:52, March 01, 2023

Behold, grand fireworks at Liuyang City, a global fireworks production and trade base, in central China's Hunan Province.

Starting Feb. 25, visitors are invited to watch flamboyant fireworks here for free every Saturday and holiday.

(Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)