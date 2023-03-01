Home>>
Behold, grand fireworks at Liuyang, a global fireworks production and trade base
(People's Daily Online) 13:52, March 01, 2023
Behold, grand fireworks at Liuyang City, a global fireworks production and trade base, in central China's Hunan Province.
Starting Feb. 25, visitors are invited to watch flamboyant fireworks here for free every Saturday and holiday.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fire phoenix illuminates night sky over She village
- In pics: grand fireworks show in Nanchang, E China
- In pics: Rostec fireworks festival in Moscow, Russia
- 1,401 birth anniversary of founder of firecrackers commemorated in Jiangxi
- Fireworks seen above Hudson River in New York to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.