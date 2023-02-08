Home>>
Fire phoenix illuminates night sky over She village
(People's Daily App) 16:46, February 08, 2023
Fireworks light up the She ethnic minority village of Badi, which has a history of over 700 years. A fire phoenix show is a traditional folk activity of the She people in the Fujian Province village in East China.
Photos
