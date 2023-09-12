Macao int'l fireworks contest kicks off with Australian, Swiss shows

Xinhua) 11:24, September 12, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest kicked off here on Monday night with shows staged by Australian and Swiss companies.

The Australian company Cardile International Fireworks presented a show themed "Thunder of Down Under," showcasing a symphony of music and fireworks effects and creating symbolic illustrations of native Australian flora, fauna, and landscapes in a symphony with iconic Australian pop, rock, and country hits.

Themed "Icons of Rock", the fireworks shows presented by the Swiss company La Pirotecnica SAGL projected the story of rock music through vibrant color, patterns and use of creative design combinations.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government tourism office, organizer of the events, said the authority had made active preparations for the fireworks contest after an interruption of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expecting residents and visitors to enjoy the shows, and take part in games at fireworks-themed carnivals and markets.

Fireworks companies from 10 countries around the world are scheduled to present 10 shows of fireworks and music on the evenings of Sept. 11, 16 and 23, as well as Oct. 1 and 7.

