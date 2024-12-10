Liuyang's glorious firework gala: Gateway to the stars

(People's Daily App) 14:10, December 10, 2024

Known as the hometown of fireworks, Liuyang, located in Hunan Province, hosted a remarkable drone fireworks show on the night of December 7. As night descended, the performance commenced. Drones ascended in formation, like stars. The blend of traditional fireworks and modern drone tech crafted a unique visual display, spotlighting Liuyang's allure and innovation.

(Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

