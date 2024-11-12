Mass wedding ceremony held at Fenghuang ancient town in Hunan

Xinhua) 08:56, November 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows the newlyweds taking boats to parade in Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. A hundred couples from all over China attended a mass wedding ceremony at Fenghuang ancient town on Monday. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)

The newlyweds dressed in wedding costumes parade in Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. A hundred couples from all over China attended a mass wedding ceremony at Fenghuang ancient town on Monday. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows a scene during a mass wedding ceremony in Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. A hundred couples from all over China attended a mass wedding ceremony at Fenghuang ancient town on Monday. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)

