Fireworks set off to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Doha, Qatar

Xinhua) 09:17, June 18, 2024

Fireworks light up the sky over Katara Cultural Village during celebrations of the Eid al-Adha in Doha, Qatar, June 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

