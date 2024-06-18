Home>>
Fireworks set off to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Doha, Qatar
(Xinhua) 09:17, June 18, 2024
Fireworks light up the sky over Katara Cultural Village during celebrations of the Eid al-Adha in Doha, Qatar, June 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
